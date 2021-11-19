Nov. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.