Nov. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

