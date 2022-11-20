 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

