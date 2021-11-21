 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert