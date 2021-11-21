This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Nov. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees to…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The Greensboro area should…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 37F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.