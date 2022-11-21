Nov. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.