Nov. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Hard freeze expected. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Greensboro area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north.