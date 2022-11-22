This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
