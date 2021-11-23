Nov. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.