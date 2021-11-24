Nov. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.