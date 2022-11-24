Nov. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.