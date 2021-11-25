This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Nov. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 53 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The Greensboro area should…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs …
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for t…
Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is foreca…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…