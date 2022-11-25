Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
