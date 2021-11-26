 Skip to main content
Nov. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

