For the drive home in Greensboro: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Nov. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Partly c…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensbo…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairl…
Greensboro's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds light and variable…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshi…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…