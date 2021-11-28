Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.