 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Nov. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Greensboro temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert