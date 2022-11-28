This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.
