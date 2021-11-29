For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
