Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

