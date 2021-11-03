This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a m…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild te…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods …