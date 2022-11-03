 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

