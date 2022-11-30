 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's forecast in Snow Search

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's forecast in Snow Search

Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert