For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from FRI 2:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
