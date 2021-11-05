For the drive home in Greensboro: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a m…
Greensboro people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. It should…
This evening in Greensboro: Cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Greensboro will be cool tomorrow. It looks l…
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We will see a mix of…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild te…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Greensboro Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temp…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Widespread frost likely. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's ar…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 de…