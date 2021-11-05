 Skip to main content
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Overcast. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

