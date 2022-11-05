 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 37% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

