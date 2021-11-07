Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
