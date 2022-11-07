Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Greensboro could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
