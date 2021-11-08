 Skip to main content
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Greensboro's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

