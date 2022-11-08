Nov. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.