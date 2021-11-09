 Skip to main content
Nov. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

