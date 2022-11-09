Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.