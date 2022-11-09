This evening in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Thursday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Nov. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered sho…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a …
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Greensboro area can expect a very h…
Today's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees toda…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low near 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks to reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Gre…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Friday, it will be a warm day in Greensb…
Greensboro folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…