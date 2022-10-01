Greensboro's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Oct. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
