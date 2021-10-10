 Skip to main content
Oct. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

