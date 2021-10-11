Oct. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.