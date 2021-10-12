Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.