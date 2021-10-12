For the drive home in Greensboro: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
