Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.