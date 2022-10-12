This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Greensboro will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
