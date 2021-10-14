This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.
Oct. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
