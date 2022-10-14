Oct. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.