This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It …
Greensboro's evening forecast: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Greensboro …
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 67 degrees. A 61-degree low is for…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but…
Greensboro's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Greensboro Thursday. It …
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Greensboro. It looks like it will be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tod…