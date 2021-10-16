Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
