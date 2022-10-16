This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
