Oct. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.