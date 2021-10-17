Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.