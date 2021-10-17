 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Oct. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Clear. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News