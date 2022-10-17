Oct. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.