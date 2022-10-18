Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It looks like it will be a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Watch from WED 3:00 AM EDT until WED 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.