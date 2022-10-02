 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oct. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 51F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert