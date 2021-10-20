Oct. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.