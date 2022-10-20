 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Greensboro area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit greensboro.com.

