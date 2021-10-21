This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 d…
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudl…
This evening in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in th…
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in th…