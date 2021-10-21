Oct. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

This evening in Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.