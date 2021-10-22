This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 d…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this…
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Clear. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll se…