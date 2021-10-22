 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

Oct. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News