This evening in Greensboro: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit greensboro.com for local news and weather.
Oct. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Folks in the Greensboro area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 d…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
The sea ice cover in the Arctic Ocean is a key part of our climate system. The sea ice brightness reflects more solar energy to space than open water.
Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: A few clouds. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro will see warm temperatures this…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: A few clouds from time to time. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing wa…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We'll se…