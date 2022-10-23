For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Monday, it will be a warm day in Greensboro. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit greensboro.com for more weather updates.
Oct. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Greensboro
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening in Greensboro: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Greensboro area. It…
For the drive home in Greensboro: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in t…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Greensboro community. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
It will be a warm day in Greensboro. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's condition…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 deg…
This evening's outlook for Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected fo…
For the drive home in Greensboro: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Greensboro folks should see highs in the 50's tomorro…
🎧 Learn about what conditions make for good fall foliage on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.