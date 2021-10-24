Tonight's weather conditions in Greensboro: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Greensboro folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The Greensboro area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on greensboro.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Oct. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Greensboro
